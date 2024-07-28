O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

In related news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

