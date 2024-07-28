O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,149 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.75 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

