O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $492.72 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.62 and a 200-day moving average of $596.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.88.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

