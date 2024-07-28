O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $898,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 691,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

