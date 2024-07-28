O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPL by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

