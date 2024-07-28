O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,469,000 after acquiring an additional 240,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,533,000 after acquiring an additional 410,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.00 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

