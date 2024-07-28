O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

