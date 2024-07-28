O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.29. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $278.95.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.22.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

