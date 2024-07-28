O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.97. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

