O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

QLYS opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

