O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

