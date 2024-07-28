O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $810,000 Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

