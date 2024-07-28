O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,306,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,346,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,306,535.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,164 shares of company stock worth $47,848,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.91. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

