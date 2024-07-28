O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $204.72.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

