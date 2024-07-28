O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,649 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $88.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

