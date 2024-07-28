O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $275.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $277.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

