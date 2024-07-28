O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 588 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after purchasing an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 575,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 541,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

