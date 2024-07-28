O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,798 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after acquiring an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

