O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of California Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $51.12 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

