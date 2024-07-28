O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $877.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.06.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
