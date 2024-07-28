O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $95,611,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 195,854 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,809,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,000,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,497 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,033. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 7.3 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.