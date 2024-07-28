O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 27,975 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $23.77 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

