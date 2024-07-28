O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $20,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

