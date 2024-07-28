Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70). 57,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 38,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.82).

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.88.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.