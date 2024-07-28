OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.23 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

