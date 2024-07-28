Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $205.70

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $205.70, but opened at $200.00. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $204.96, with a volume of 212,474 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

