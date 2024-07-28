Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3,068.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 473,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,596,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.