Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $43.26. Olin shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 954,588 shares trading hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
