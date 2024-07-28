ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,123,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $395,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 686,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

OGS opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

