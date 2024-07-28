One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 847.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,351.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLP stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

