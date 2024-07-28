Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

