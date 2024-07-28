Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 8.6 %

OPY stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

