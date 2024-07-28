Oppenheimer Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $23.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.