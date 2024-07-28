Oppenheimer Increases Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $54.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 153,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.