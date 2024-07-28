Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $81.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

