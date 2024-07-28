Oppenheimer Trims Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Target Price to $630.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $650.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.33.

Shares of ROP opened at $548.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day moving average of $545.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

