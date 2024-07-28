Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.50 and last traded at $138.90. 1,098,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,467,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.82.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.