O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Lowered to $1,115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,110.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,021.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,046.96. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

