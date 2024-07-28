Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

