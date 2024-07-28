Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE OXM opened at $102.39 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,040,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

