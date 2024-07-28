P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of PTSI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.11 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.