Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.00. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 405,961 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,344,000 after buying an additional 147,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

