Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Up 3.7%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Pacific Booker Minerals
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Booker Minerals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.