Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.3 %

PCRX stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $932.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

