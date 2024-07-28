Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCRX opened at $20.03 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

