Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $199.42.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

