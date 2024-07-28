Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 11.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.96 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.23). 41,091,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,111% from the average session volume of 3,392,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.72 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.77. The stock has a market cap of £160.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

