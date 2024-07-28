Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

