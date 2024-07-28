Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAY

Paymentus Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $21.30 on Friday. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Paymentus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.