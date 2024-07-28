PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.830-0.830 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PYPL stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

