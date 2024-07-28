PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.830-0.830 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL
Insider Activity at PayPal
In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.